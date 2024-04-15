Swanettes go down to the Jets as Castlereagh league season kicks off

The 2024 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League season got underway with the annual Youth League and League Tag knockouts being played at Coonabarabran on Saturday, April 13.
With two fields in action a combined total of 24 games were played in front of a sizeable crowd which enjoyed the action.
The Binnaway Bombshells gained some degree of revenge for their narrow 2023 Youth League grand final loss to the Narromine Jets when they over-ran the red and whites in the final to the tune of 24-4 much to the delight of the Binnaway faithful.
In the League Tag the Dunedoo Swannettes and the Narromine Jets again showed their class by making it to the final, and in another 2023 grand final replay the Jets, after a quality game, the Jets again prevailed with a hard fought and entertaining six points to nil victory to claim the KO Shield.
Attention now swings to the first grade rugby league knockout next Saturday which will be hosted by the Coolah Kangaroos in what is their comeback year to the Castlereagh League competition after being in recess for a number of years.
The first game at Coolah will kick off at 11am , with that game featuring the Roos up against last year's premiers and Clayton Cup winners, the Gulgong Terriers.
Scores from the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League League Tag and youth League Knockouts which were played at Coonabarabran Saturday, April 13.
Preliminary round games; Narromine 12 defeated Gulgong 6, Binnaway 10 drew with Cobar 10, Binnaway 24 defeated Narromine 12, Cobar 18 defeated Gulgong 10, Narromine 18 defeated Cobar 8, Gulgong 12 defeated Binnaway 10.
Final: Binnaway Bombshells 24 defeated Narromine Jets 4.
Pool A: Gilgandra 14 defeated Coonabarabran 0, Dunedoo 28 defeated Coonamble 0, Coonamble 30 defeated Coonabarabran 0, , Dunedoo 10 defeated Gilgandra 0, Dunedoo 34 defeated Coonabarabran 0, Coonamble 8 defeated Gilgandra 0.
Pool B; Baradine 4 drew with Coolah 4, Baradine 8 defeated Binnaway 4, Narromine 18 defeated Binnaway 0, Narromine 28 defeated Coolah 10, Narromine 30 defeated Cobar 0, Cobar 14 defeated Binnaway 0, Coolah 6 defeated Binnaway 0, Narromine 8 defeated Baradine 4.
Final; Narromine Jets 6 defeated Dunedoo Swanettes 0.
Next Saturday; Christie and Hood Castlereagh League first grade knockout at Coolah. First game at 11am.
