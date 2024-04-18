Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mudgee Wombats as strong as ever coming into club's 150th year

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated April 18 2024 - 10:32am, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In its 150th year the Mudgee Wombats Rugby League Club is showing what makes it one of the oldest and history-rich clubs in the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.