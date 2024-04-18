Mudgee Wombats as strong as ever coming into club's 150th year

The Colts season is looking rosy too. The under 18s side was part of a 2023 season which saw a paltry three sides compete. In 2024 things are looking to be much improved with a change in the age restrictions to under 19s bringing more clubs on board. The Dubbo Kangaroos, Forbes Platypi and Mudgee Wombats contested the competition last year but now could be joined by as many as four other Central West Clubs. The Bathurst Bulldogs, Dubbo Rhinos, Orange City Lions and Orange Emus have all confirmed their intentions to field teams in 2024.