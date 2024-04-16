Mudgee Guardian
More than 100 people gather for first ever Creek Feast in Mudgee

By Maddison O'Brien
April 16 2024 - 4:44pm
On Saturday April 13, more than 100 people gathered to celebrate our spectacular local biodiversity for the first ever Creek Feast. On the shady banks of Lawson Creek, under the elegant branches of wise old River Red Gums and She Oaks, a mini festival took shape.

