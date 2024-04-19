'One is a bit slow': PMP chairman confident struggling sides will play in 2024

Peter McDonald Premiership chairman Linore Zamparini is remaining confident all 12 clubs will have four grades in 2024.
Zamparini's views come after clubs were given until April 12 to confirm their player registration numbers for the season.
With the first PMP match to be played as a curtain-raiser for Bathurst's NRL match, Zamparini confirmed each club met the deadline.
"They have (met the deadline), one is a bit slow but everyone is going to get across the line," he said.
"It's all looking very promising."
In the past concerns had been raised of Parkes' league tag side as well as Nyngan's while the Mudgee Dragons posted on their social media over the weekend calling for under 18s players.
"They were and they believe that they have it under control," he said.
"They'll get it all happening, we just wanted some sort of confirmation to know where we are going.
"They are obviously working their butts off to achieve that goal. There are probably a few trials this weekend.
"I think they have those to try and get people involved, a couple last week were pretty successful so I think it will all work out for them."
Eleven of the 12 competing clubs had four sides last season with Wellington not entering an under 18s side, something which will change this year.
Since the PMP was formed in ahead of the 2022 season, Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee have been the two most consistent sides.
The two powerhouse clubs met in last season's grand final and look like competition favourites again.
Sides will featured in a new-look finals system which mimics the NRL's current structure and Zamparini is confident the competition will be close.
"They are looking good (Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee), I think Forbes are probably getting up there now and Bathurst Panthers," he said.
"They can come from anywhere but with those two clubs, it's going to be a great match when they meet early in the season.
"With the grand final being the last game of the season there could be injuries and so on but hopefully not.
"We want the best teams there on that day, it's looking pretty positive for those two clubs."
