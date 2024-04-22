The Drip Compound is here to bring your artistic talents to life

The Drip Compound, Mudgee's new casual arts experience is the brainchild of Jessika and Ronnie Dennis, the husband and wife duo known for their popular barbershop and salon, Ronnie and Family.
Located next to the barber shop in the Town Hall Arcade, The Drip Compound offers general admission fluid pour workshops on Saturday and Sunday, along with paint and sip sessions and children's birthday parties by appointment.
When Jess sat down with the Mudgee Guardian she said the idea came to her one afternoon when they were looking for something to do around town with their young daughter.
"Ronnie and I were trying to find something for our daughter to do. [We] couldn't find anything, [we] got online, tried to find some things for her to do and then we went on a weekend trip down to Sydney and we found a place that did the same sort of thing," Jessika said.
"We thought: 'Oh, you know, this would be really cool to have in Mudgee'... It was so much more fun doing it in a group setting than doing it in one little class like we did."
Participants simply choose a statue, a paint colour and let their creativity take over. Each session takes around two hours, and includes giveaways, games, and a cool decorative art piece to take home.
Jessika said that a large part of the appeal is its accessibility to people of all ages and skill levels.
"Anyone can do it," Jess said.
"You don't have to be artistic to do it. It just happens. You pick colours that are your vibe. Some people like pastel-y colors and it's generally little girls, like a pastel-y one where little boys they love and the dark colors and trying to make the blacks and the golds all work together.
"It's just cool that you can do your own thing and make it something that you want, not something someone's told you to do."
Classes are open for kids - age six and up - and adults - each session can accommodate up to 12 people. Children under age ten must be accompanied by an adult.
"It is just an easy creative space for people just to express their creativity, even if they don't have any creativity," Jess said.
Head to thedripcompound.com.au for more information.
