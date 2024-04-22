Coolah collect KO crown in classic Castlereagh comeback

The re-formed Coolah Kangaroos could not have started their return to the Castlereagh League competition any better than they did last Saturday when they took out the 2024 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League knockout which was staged on their home ground.
Wintery conditions did little to deter a good crowd witnessing the action at Coolah's Bowen Oval, and the hometown supporters would have been well pleased with their side's performances, beginning with an emphatic 20 to nil victory over the reigning premiers and Clayton Cup holders, the Gulgong Bull Terriers in the first game of the day.
The red and whites followed up with a 6 to nil win over the Narromine Jets and then went on to play another well performed team on the day, the Baradine Magpies in the final.
Any thought of this just being a pre-season trial soon dissipated as the two teams tore into each other in what was a bruising affair.
The Kangaroos ran out 12 to 4 winners to cap off what was a day that will give their players and supporters a major morale boost and great belief that they will be a force in this year's competition.
Equally so the youthful and never say die Baradine side and their supporters would have to be enthused about their side's prospects in the coming season.
The competition proper begins this Saturday.
Preliminary round; Coolah 20 defeated Gulgong 0, Narromine 8 defeated Coonabarabran 0, Coonamble 12 defeated Gilgandra 6, Baradine 8 drew with Cobar 8 (Baradine declared winner by being the first scorer).
Consolation semis; Gulgong 6 defeated Coonabarabran 0, Cobar 18 defeated Gilgandra 6.
Consolation final; Cobar 14 defeated Gulgong 0.
Knock out semis; Coolah 6 defeated Narromine 0. Baradine 16 defeated Coonamble 0.
Knock out final; Coolah Kangaroos 14 (Chanse Burgess, Casey Burgess tries, Hugh Wesley 2 goals) defeated Baradine Magpies (Tallis McEwen-Welsh try).
