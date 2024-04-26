Chemist Warehouse opening soon in Mudgee

Mudgee will soon be home to a Chemist Warehouse.
The existing Pharmacy 4 Less located across from Woolworths in the Mudgee Metroplaza will be replaced with a Chemist Warehouse pharmacy.
Originally an end of April date was set for the opening of the new business but delays could see this changed to a yet-to-be-confirmed date.
Previously the space was home to a Priceline Pharmacy franchise.
Chemist Warehouse confirmed that the changeover will happen soon but offered no additional comment. The Mudgee Guardian has reached out to the owners of the store for comment.
The company is currently recruiting for a Pharmacy Assistant position in the Mudgee store.
