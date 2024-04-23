Alleged murderer was on bail for animal cruelty and rape charges

The alleged murderer of a young Central West mum was already on bail for animal cruelty and rape charges.
Daniel Billings faced Orange Local Court on Tuesday over the violent death of former partner Molly Ticehurst in Forbes this week.
It emerged the 29-year-old was already facing a string of serious allegations including stalking and intimidation, sexual intercourse without consent and destruction of property.
An "aggravated cruelty" charge has also been levelled over his alleged treatment of the murdered woman's 12-week-old dachshund puppy.
Molly Ticehurst was found dead at her home in Forbes on Monday. Investigators arrested her former partner at a property 100 kilometres away in Fifield later the same day.
Billings was refused bail. He is in custody at Parkes police station and did not appear during the hearing.
The case will return to Parkes Courthouse on 20 June, 2024.
With the Australian Associated Press
