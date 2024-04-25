Mudgee region businesses prove their worth with a raft of award nominations

Business across the Central West are celebrating after the finalists for the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards were announced this week.
Now in it's 12th year, the Western NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.
Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director - Western NSW, at Business NSW, said this year's finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent that is based right here in Western NSW.
CELEBRATION: The 2019 Western NSW Business Awards, held at Mudgee. Photo: GREGG PORTEOUS
"I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW and is reflected in the 32 per cent increase in submissions this year. These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community," Ms Seccombe said.
Winners of the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards, will then represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in October.
"Last year, two Western NSW businesses, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and Black Gold Motel from Wallerawang won at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well," Ms Seccombe said.
Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Awards Celebration on Friday, May 31 in Bathurst at Rydges Mount Panorama.
We have bolded Mudgee region businesses below.
2024 Western NSW Business Awards Finalists
Outstanding Employee
Sueanne Manhood, Bathurst Little Learning Centre (Bathurst)