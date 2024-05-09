Local clubs and pubs rake in more than $19 million in pokies profit

Pubs and clubs in the Mudgee region earned more than $19 million in profit from poker machines in 2023, up from $18.6 million in 2022 according to new data.
Mudgee region locals lost more than $366,000 a week to poker machines in 2023 according to recently released figures from Liquor and Gaming NSW. Club Mudgee, with its reported 100 machines in 2023 has the most gaming machines in the region by a large margin, ranking 143rd in the state for gaming profits per machine. In the latter half of 2023, the club also increased the number of machines from 88 to 100, eclipsing the venue with the next most gaming machines, the Woolpack Hotel, which has 24 according to the data.
Cate Faehrmann, Greens MP and spokesperson for gambling harm reduction said the figures are 'heartbreaking'.
"It's unacceptable that poker machine profits continue to rise, despite the Government's public statements that they're acting to reduce gambling harm," Ms Faehrmann said.
"To see just how much money the Mudgee community continues to lose to these addictive machines is heartbreaking."
Residents of NSW lost $8.129 billion to poker machines in 2023, an increase of $29 million on 2022. At the end of 2023, NSW had 87,545 poker machines in pubs and clubs, 895 more machines than at the end of 2022 despite a commitment from the NSW Government to reduce the number of poker machines in the state.
"Unfortunately, the Minns Government is hell-bent on placating the gambling industry instead of addressing the harms caused by poker machines," Ms Faehrmann said.
"The Government has delayed action for too long when it comes to reducing the harm from poker machines.
"Since the state election, the Government has passed all responsibility for acting on pokies, including introducing a cashless gambling card, to a review panel it set up after the election which is operating at a glacial pace."
From July 1, venues with more than 20 gaming machines will be required to have a Responsible Gambling Officer on duty while poker machines are in operation.
These officers will be trained to identify patrons displaying concerning gambling behaviour and refer them to gambling support services and facilitate requests for self-exclusion.
"Harmful gambling not only impacts individuals, but also their loved ones and the broader community," Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said.
"We know there is no single solution to address harm from gambling, which is why we are implementing a range of gambling reforms.
"The introduction of Responsible Gambling Officers is the next important step in supporting people who may be experiencing gambling harm."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.