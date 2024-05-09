Local clubs and pubs rake in more than $19 million in pokies profit

Mudgee region locals lost more than $366,000 a week to poker machines in 2023 according to recently released figures from Liquor and Gaming NSW. Club Mudgee, with its reported 100 machines in 2023 has the most gaming machines in the region by a large margin, ranking 143rd in the state for gaming profits per machine. In the latter half of 2023, the club also increased the number of machines from 88 to 100, eclipsing the venue with the next most gaming machines, the Woolpack Hotel, which has 24 according to the data.

