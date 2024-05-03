Mudgee Lakers boys trek to Griffith in search of basketball glory

This will be a tough match for the Lakers, with there is very little between the teams as the previous scores have illustrated, but little by little they improved with every game they played, and with the enthusiasm shown at training, and the boost in confidence they received from their victory over Bathurst, there is every possibility they could find themselves in the final against either the undefeated Young, or more likely West Wyalong, one win away from a grand final appearance on Sunday at 10-30.