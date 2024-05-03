Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mudgee Lakers boys trek to Griffith in search of basketball glory

By Geoffrey Robinson
May 3 2024 - 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mudgee Lakers boys basketball teams take the long trek to Griffith this weekend for the BNSW Waratah Western Junior League play offs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.