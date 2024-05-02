Mudgee hosts another massive weekend with Junior Regionals taking over

A massive weekend for Mudgee Touch Football when the club hosted the Junior Regionals at Glen Willow in the last weekend of April.
Congratulations to Adam Perini who was the assistant coach for the U12 Hornets Girls, who were runners up of the tournament, going down to Scorpions in a nail biter grand final 3-2.
A huge congratulations to Rachel Gilmour and Bonnie MacDougall who were both named in the NSW merit squad. Bonnie was also named player of the final. A fantastic effort from Adam Perini, Charlotte Perini, Hope Gilmour, Rachel Gilmour, Bonnie MacDougall, Monique Bennett's and Sophie Stoddart.
A massive congratulations goes to Coach of the under 14 Hornets Girls - Erin Perini, who mentored her team to victory. They finished their round games in 4th position and managed to claw their way back to take triumph over the Rebels 3-1 in a grand final full of guts and determination. Congratulations to Meilana Tavita who was named in the NSW merit team.
Well done Junior Regional Champs - Erin Perini, Sophie Perini, Lola Comincioli, Abbie Nash, Meilana Tavita & Ruby Wright.
An amazing achievement from all of our Mudgee representatives, committee and helpers.
