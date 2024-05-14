Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Column

Fungi fans test their knowledge at trivia night

By Maddison O'Brien
May 14 2024 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enthusiastic participants delve into the world of mycology at Far Out Fungi Trivia Night. Photo: Supplied
Enthusiastic participants delve into the world of mycology at Far Out Fungi Trivia Night. Photo: Supplied

The Kandos Kitchen was abuzz with excitement as enthusiasts and curious minds gathered for a night of fungal fascination at the Far Out Fungi Trivia night on Friday, May 10. Hosted as part of Mycology May, an initiative supported by the Central Tablelands Regional Landcare Network, the event promised an evening of learning, laughter, and camaraderie, all centred around the mysterious world of fungi.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.