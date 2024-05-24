Mudgee Guardian
14-year-old boy arrested in Mudgee following investigation into crime spree

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 24 2024 - 10:28pm, first published 10:26pm
A man in handcuffs. File photo
A teen will face Court after being charged with numerous offences following a spate of break and enter and steal motor vehicle offences in the Mudgee area.

