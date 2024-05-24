14-year-old boy arrested in Mudgee following investigation into crime spree

A teen will face Court after being charged with numerous offences following a spate of break and enter and steal motor vehicle offences in the Mudgee area.
Local police have, since early May, received multiple reports of homes in the Mudgee area being broken into overnight while residents were asleep, and cars being stolen.
Following an investigation by local detectives, at about 11.15am on Friday, May 24, police arrested a 14-year-old boy near Lochiel Lane, Mudgee.
During a search of the boy, officers allegedly located a key to a stolen Toyota Hilux utility which was recovered nearby and a folding knife.
The boy was taken to Mudgee Police Station where he was charged with seven offences - two counts of enter building/land with intent, two counts of enter inclosed lands, break, enter and steal, take and drive conveyance and custody of a knife in a public place.
The boy was refused bail to appear at a Children's Court on Saturday, May 25.
