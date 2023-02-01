Tunnel of Lowe | February 4 | $250 pp
Our beloved Tunnel of Lowe has found its new home under the chandeliers of our open-air Bush Chapel to become 'Chapel of Lowe'!
As always, the night will begin with canapés and bubbles on the cellar door terrace, with arrivals welcome from 6.30pm, before making our way down amongst the cork trees for a four course sit down dinner from 7pm.
Guest chef Jared Ingersoll will lead the Zin team as they prepare the nights feast from mostly Tinja grown produce, to be paired with David's selection of old & new Lowe wines.
A complimentary casual recovery breakfast will be provided in The Pavilion on Sunday morning from 9am and transport from Mudgee will be organised for the evening.
Time: 6.30 - 11pm, 9am brunch for $250pp (all inclusive) at Lowe Bush Chapel, Tinja Lane Mudgee.
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Gulgong Bowling Club Markets
Cinema Under the Stars
Glen Willow - at 5:30pm on Friday 10 February.
The event is totally free and includes live music, children's activities and roving acts, with the feature film - Sing 2 - to begin at sundown. "Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night."
Charity Shield
Saturday February 18 | Glen Willow
The sixth annual Charity Shield will kick-off at Glen Willow at 3.30pm on Saturday, 18 February. Gates open at 1pm followed by the Curtain Raiser Knock-On Effect NSW Cup (St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs) at 1.15pm and the main event at 3.30pm.
General admission tickets start at $28 for adults, $18 for concession card holders, $18 for juniors (5 - 15 years old) and $80 for a family of four. Get yours today via 123Tix. Tickets will be available at the gate for an additional charge, if not sold out prior.
Working Bee at Gulgong Showground
Saturday February 4 | In preparation for the Gulgong Show, need lots of helpers. 8 am.
Seniors Month Dinner
Sunday February 12 | Gulgong Bowling Club. $20 per head commencing at 11.30 am.
CPSA bus trip to RFDS Dubbo.
Sunday February 12 | $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Leaves from the Bowling Club 8.30 am.
Gulgong Show
Saturday February 18 | Gulgong Show gets underway.
CPSA meeting
Monday February 20 | Gulgong Bowling Club 2.00 pm, please bring a plate for afternoon tea.
Heart of Gulgong Trivia Night
Saturday February 25 | Gulgong Bowling Club commencing at 6-30pm
Book Launch
Saturday February 25 | Club Mudgee
A Night For Mia
A Night for Mia will be a night of fun and fundraising for Mia O'Dwyer, a nine-year-old girl diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in 2019. Unfortunately, Mia's cancer has returned, and her community wants to raise money for her family.
The event will be a sea of blue, Mia's favourite colour, with a live auction, entertainment, dancing, competitions, raffles, and lots of laughing.
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Gulgong Bowling Club Markets
15th Annual Can Cruise
Let's support the people in need. Can Cruise 2023 is scheduled for 18th March 2023.
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Manly Sea Eagles v Newcastle Knights
The NRL will return on Saturday, 1 April when the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles take on the Newcastle Knights for Round 5 of the NRL Telstra Premiership. Gates open at 12 noon, followed by the curtain raiser at 12.30pm and kick-off of the main game at 3pm.
General admission tickets start at $28 for adults, $18 for concession card holders, $18 for juniors (5 - 15 years old) and $80 for a family of four. Get yours today via 123Tix. Tickets will be available at the gate for an additional charge, if not sold out prior.
April 29-30: Mudgee Classic and 'Dirty Mudgee' gravel event
Mudgee will morph into road and gravel cycling central for the 2023 Mudgee Classic Gran Fondo and debut 'Dirty Mudgee' gravel cycling event.
Bicycling Australia's 16th major Gran Fondo cycling event and the third for Mudgee, riders from Sydney, greater New South Wales, and around Australia will be making their way to the region for the April 29-30 event.
With gravel cycling booming in popularity, and the Mudgee region offering endless kilometres of sensational mixed-surface cycling, the 2023 Mudgee Classic becomes a weekend-long event with the Dirty Mudgee being held on Saturday, April 29.
For further details visit www.mudgeeclassic.com.au
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Markets
Farmers' Markets
Makers' Markets
Lions Markets
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.