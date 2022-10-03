If you would like to promote your event, send us an email.
Sculptures in the Garden 2022 will be held from Saturday 8th October to Sunday 23rd of October in the sculpture garden, gallery and surrounds of Rosby Wines. Tickets are on sale now and further details can be found on the Sculptures in the Garden website.
Mudgee Wine and Food Month has returned for another year with an abundance of events scheduled throughout September.
Key events include:
Tickets for Mudgee Wine + Food month events are on-sale via www.mudgeewinemonth.com.au.
Farmers' Markets
Third Saturday of each month. 8:30 am - 12:30 pm at Robertson Park, Mudgee.
Sunday Maker's Markets
General Markets
St John's Anglican Church: Saturday, November 5 from 8am.
Ticket to Paradise (M)
DC League of Super-Pets (PG)
Bullet Train (MA15+)
Gorree Cellar and Pantry: Saturday, October 15 from 1pm.
Art by You and Gooree Cellar and Pantry are pleased to present an afternoon of fun painting, $5 from every ticket purchased during the Month of October will be donated to Pink up Mudgee.
Zin House: October 29.
Character comedienne, Jude Bowler, brings an enticing and touchingly twisted homage to Marlene Dietrich to the Lowe cellar door. Nobody's muse, everybody's icon, Bowler invokes a modern day Dietrich - bored and mad as ever - in this intimate cabaret performance.
Start with a casual dinner by the Zin team held in The Pavilion at 5:30pm before moving across to the cellar door for the show starting at 7pm. The one hour performance will be followed by a post-show dessert buffet from 8.30 pm.
Celebrating women in music and the return of the live scene, a music festival that will bring together some of Australia's most prized female singer songwriters at some of the country's most exquisite locations. Featuring Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kasey Chambers, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June, the festival will take place at Craigmoor Wines in Mudgee on October 29 2022.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings.
Upcoming dates:
Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Club Mudgee: Friday, October 28 from 7:30pm.
The hottest disco show of the year. Wear PINK and support a wonderful cause. Giveaways and best dressed prizes on the night.
Club Mudgee: Saturday, December 3 from 7:30pm.
Just in time for Christmas celebrations - grab the gang together for a night of bingo, music, fun and frivolity with the one and only Timberlina. Get tickets here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.