Celebrating women in music and the return of the live scene, a music festival that will bring together some of Australia's most prized female singer songwriters at some of the country's most exquisite locations. Featuring Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kasey Chambers, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June, the festival will take place at Craigmoor Wines in Mudgee on October 29 2022.

