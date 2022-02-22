newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you would like to promote your event, send us an email. Charity Shield The annual Charity Shield derby between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons will return to Glen Willow Stadium on February 26. The event schedule is as follows: Tickets to the event can be purchased here. The Mudgee Race Club will host the Newhaven Park Country Championships central districts qualifier on February 27, continuing on the buzz from the Charity Shield. The seven race program is one of seven qualifying races within regional NSW for the Country Championships Final, with each race worth $150,000 in prize money. Final fields will be released on February 24. All bookings on the veranda and inside will get a table with chairs reserved for them in their chosen area. To book your ticket, click here. Are craft beer and cider your type of thing? This event is for you. Held at Club Mudgee, tastings, entertainment from Dan and Dan and food from Marc's BBQ, 99 on Mortimer and Solders Cafe are on offer. A courtesy bus will be operating for pickups and drop offs. Tickets are $15 and include a commemorative glass and five tasting tokens. To purchase a ticket, click here. Kandos, Ilford/Running Stream and Rylstone CWA branches will be hosting an International Women's Day event. Feminist social commentator, writer and lecturer Jane Caro AM will be the special guest, as are Health One Professionals and Wiradjuri Elders. People of all genders are welcome to the event that will feature a catered lunch. Details: Nine piece Afro-Cuban jazz music and dance ensemble, Caribé will bring classic Cuban music to Kandos on Friday, March 11. The event will be held at the Kandos Community Hall, 44 Angus Avenue, Kandos. To purchase a ticket, click here. The annual Cudgegong Cruisers 'Can Cruise' will return on March 19 to the Mudgee Showground to support Can Assist. The trip will take participants from the showground through to the Mudgee CBD before embarking on a tour around the region before finishing up at Club Mudgee. Entrants are invited to bring along any mode of transport. Entry from 8.00am and BYO picnic lunch. Tickets can be purchased here. Farmers' Market: Makers' Market: More volunteers are desired for this year's Max Potential youth leadership program. Join us for a training session in late February with a group of community minded locals making a difference and develop coaching skills. For more details or to apply www.maxpotential.com.au or contact damian@maxpotential.com.au. Tour de OROC 2021 is a biennial charity event, raising funds for the Macquarie Home Stay patient accommodation facility. The cycling event is approximately 1,100km in length and will take place from March 21 to March 26, 2022. For more information, visit http://tourdeoroc.bike/. The Mudgee and Districts Seniors Week Planning Committee recently met to finalise the events for this year's Seniors Week. There will be a variety of events to suit everyone. The events taking place are: Seniors card short story competition workshop Stories created will have a chance to be published in Volume 8 of the Seniors Card Stories Anthology. Entry is free. RSVP to j.baggett@bigpond.com or Maureen Kelly on 0417 403 720 no later Thursday, March 24, 2022. Gulgong Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Gulgong Senior Citizen of the Year award Tickets are $10 per person and available from Jan Robson 6374 1944. Rylstone Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Rylstone Senior Citizen of the Year award Tickets are $10 per person and available from Carol Hayward on 6379 1096. Mid-Western Regional concert and morning tea with Terry Leonard Tickets are $5 per person and available from Club Mudgee and Marisa Quintana at Mid-Western Regional Council, tel: 6378 2720. Kandos Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Kandos Senior Citizen of the Year award Tickets are $10 per person and available from Delma Smith on 0427 207 089. Mudgee Seniors Week luncheon and presentation of the Mudgee Senior Citizen of the Year award Tickets are $10 per person and available from Club Mudgee and Marisa Quintana at Mid-Western Regional Council, tel: 6378 2720. Nominations are now open for Senior Citizen of the Year in Mudgee, Gulgong, Kandos and Rylstone. Nomination forms can be collected from Mid-Western Regional Council, Oak Tree Retirement Village, Mudgee Library, Club Mudgee, Gulgong RSL, Kandos Library and Council Chambers at Rylstone. Nominations must be received no later than March 18, 2022. Mudgee Arts Precinct's latest exhibition of photographs by Linda Jackson AO is open for viewing. Titled Linda Jackson: Retreat, Regeneration, Reflection, the exhibition documents a year of photography after the 2019/2020 Black Summer Bushfires that burnt through Jackson's Clandulla property. This exhibition recounts a year that was difficult for many in our community, particularly those affected by the crippling drought, subsequent bushfires and later COVID lockdowns. During this time, Jackson was able to retreat and capture almost daily photographs to detail the landscape and its gradual and inevitable recovery in the wake of the fires. This is the first solo exhibition by Linda Jackson of her photographs. Mudgee Arts Precinct is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free. Linda Jackson: Retreat, Regeneration, Reflection closes 10 April. Melinda Schneider will perform her two hour production, LOVE SONGS featuring some of her hit tunes and all-time favourite songs from fellow artists. Details: Back for a second year, the Mudgee Classic will return on April 30, 2022. The event will feature three courses: Details: For more information, click here. Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series. The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics. Details: Are you looking to get out in nature? Southern Cross Kayaking offer a two and a half hour tour through Wollemi National Park that gives attendees an up close and personal look at the landscape while learning about the area's cultural history and environmental significance. With no experience necessary, the activity is available for people aged 12 years and over. Equipment is included as part of the cost. Details: With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church. Wednesdays Sundays Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm. With the state's COVID vaccination levels having reached 80 per cent, worshipping can return at Mudgee Anglican Church. Wednesdays Sundays Arvo Church is new modern service held at St John's Anglican Church, Mudgee each Sunday at 3pm. Bible Talks are uploaded weekly to YouTube and can be searched under "Arvo Church Mudgee". They are also available by podcast by the same search name. A warm welcome is extended to the community to come and join the service which is accessed by going to the website: cudgegongvalleyanglican.church or by phoning 02 6372 1126.

