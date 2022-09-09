Mudgee Guardian
Photos

Flashback Friday: Remembering June 2008

Updated September 9 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:30am
Back in June 2008, young people were fired up about their skate park, and defending their use of time on Myspace and MSN. The iPhone had barely made a mark, only available in the US until late 2008. No one was talking really talking about Facebook, Instagram did not exist and people were worrying about local servos ripping them off.

