Flashback Friday: Remembering June 2008

Back in June 2008, young people were fired up about their skate park, and defending their use of time on Myspace and MSN. The iPhone had barely made a mark, only available in the US until late 2008. No one was talking really talking about Facebook, Instagram did not exist and people were worrying about local servos ripping them off.
Photos included in this gallery were originally published in the Mudgee Guardian's June 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20 and 23, 2008 editions.
