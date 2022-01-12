newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For the first time in 18 years, a championship dog show will be held in conjunction with Gulgong's upcoming Ag Show. The revival of the alliance, which last took place in 2004, was born through a desire of the Gulgong Show Society to expand their Ag Show. "I'm the Chief Steward at the Dubbo Ag Show for the conformation/dog show so I've got a bit to do with our governing board. At a state conference, I met the president and secretary of the Gulgong Show Society," Gulgong Ag Show dog section chief steward, Niamh Hutchinson said. "They expressed an interest in expanding their show and they asked for my help to bring the championship dog show back to Gulgong. "It's two different bodies that are joining together to make this happen." While the Mudgee District Kennel and Obedience Club host various competitions throughout the year, the upcoming championship will offer exhibitors yet another rare chance to compete in a rural setting. "A lot of agricultural shows, due to a lack of support from younger generations, have had their dog sections ceased. This very much limits the ability for rural exhibitors to show within their local areas," Ms Hutchinson said. "This event is an opportunity for rural exhibitors to show their animals within a rural setting. Most of the time you have to travel to a larger area such as Newcastle or Sydney for an opportunity to show." While the show is "definitely" an outing for dog lovers, it is also an opportunity to see what breeds of dog, outside of the norm, roam the region and what types may best suit a person's lifestyle. "There are a lot of different breeds that you may hear about but you don't realise they are actually here in rural NSW," Ms Hutchinson said. "When people think of dog breeds, they more than likely think of kelpies, border collies, maybe even labradors, but there is a lot more variety. "The show gives an opportunity to see what the dogs are like, their personalities and traits, and which may better suit someone's lifestyle." The Gulgong Ag Show, which will feature the championship dog show, will take place on Saturday, February 19 at Victoria Park. Those who attend the conformation are reminded to not touch a dog unless permitted by the owner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/7fc8e52e-958a-4d88-bd98-f3e65a3b2891.jpg/r0_63_3728_2169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg