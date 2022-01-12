Q and A: First came dance, then came walking for Arabella Fyfe

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Seven-year-old Arabella Fyfe has been in the dance studio ever since she was born. It's the place she grew up and continues to shine each week. With big dreams to fulfill, the Dream Dance Academy student keeps herself busy, learning ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical, hip-hop, acro and participating in performance groups each year, but she wouldn't change it for the world. Arabella shared what she loves about dance, some of her highlight moments, her dreams, and more. MG: When did you first start and why? I have been in the studio with my mum since before I was born. She says I could dance before I could walk. MG: What are two of your all-time highlight moments with dancing? Placing first in my ballet section at DanceLife Unite Nationals in Sydney this year and our Dream Dance End of Year Concert which was so much fun! MG: What is it you love the most about it? I love being on stage and I love spending time with my dance friends and family. I'm also excited to be going to Showcase Nationals on the Gold Coast in January. MG: What's your favourite dancing/sports movie? I love watching The Next Step. MG: Who is your dance idol? I have so many. Some of the older girls at my studio, they are so talented and anyone who makes their dreams come true. MG: Where do you see yourself in dance? I really want to be a dance teacher like my mum. I already get to help the tiny-tots. This is the second of four Q and A pieces to come featuring Dream Dance Academy students. Do you have someone you would like to nominate for a Q and A profile? Submit a request. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

