Q and A: With a love for centre stage, Ava Mitchell excited for more dancing

Ava Mitchell loves to dance and with Emma Watkins, the former yellow Wiggle, her dancing idol, why wouldn't she? The three-year-old began dancing with Dream Dance Academy 11 months ago and has been loving every minute of it. Here's what she had to say about it. MG: When did you first start dancing and why? Ages ago (11 months ago) and because I love dancing. MG: What are two of your favourite highlights with dance? Practicing with miss Katie and being on stage. MG: What is it you love the most about dancing? Practicing. MG: What is your favourite dance/sport movie? Emma dancing. MG: What is your dance idol? Emma wiggle and Arabella Fyfe. MG: Where do you see yourself with dancing? Better. This is the third of multiple Q and A pieces to come featuring Dream Dance Academy students. Do you have someone you would like to nominate for a Q and A profile? Submit a request.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/cd97479d-e40d-436d-bf7e-4dd59e1aeba7.jpeg/r0_126_794_575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg