What a new accommodation and sports training facility means for Mudgee's future

Mudgee's sporting facilities are continuing to grow, with more than $2 million being announced on Friday from the Federal Government for a new project. Professional and student athletes visiting Mudgee will soon be able to stay a stone's throw away from Glen Willow stadium thanks to the $2,761,864 in funding which will see the construction of two accommodation buildings at the Putta Bucca Training Camp Facility. The buildings will feature 40 private bedrooms with ensuites, so that athletes and staff from visiting sporting teams - whether part of professional leagues or school carnivals - can use the precinct as a base. The facility can also be used as emergency housing in a disaster event. Brad Fittler, Des Kennedy, Brad Cam discuss potential of NSW Blues training camp at Glen Willow Mayor of Mid-Western Regional Council, Des Kennedy said the Putta Bucca Training Camp Facility will be a premium facility catering for all levels of visiting teams and athletes. "When you don't have a major event, you can still attract teams to come out to their training for a week at a time. It will be state of the art," he said. "Council staff and I've already gone to every length to find out what a soccer team would need, what an AFL team would need, what a netball team would need - how many beds to a room, how big the beds are like. "The detail that's gone into the reconnaissance of this has been nothing short of amazing." He also touted the long-term economic benefits of a facility for the Mudgee region. "We might even have the State of Origin team - or the Manly First Grade be the first user of the facility for a two or three week training facility," he said, "And it's user pay. So it's not a it's not a freebie - no freebies in this joint - if you want to use it you've got to pay. So it'll be a revenue base asset for the Council as well." Federal Member for Calare and Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel, Andrew Gee, said the project will build on Glen Willow's reputation as one of the best sporting facilities west of the Blue Mountains. "It's no surprise to see Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium bag a number of thrilling NRL fixtures each year, with its strong reputation as the gold standard of regional sporting facilities," said Minister Gee. "In a few weeks time, the NRL trials will head to town with the Rabbitohs clearing off the cobwebs when they meet the Dragons. Fast forward to Round Four of the 2022 Premiership Season, and we'll see the Sea Eagles fly into Mudgee to wrestle with the Canberra Raiders. "The past couple of years have been tough for communities and businesses in the Mid-Western region, which has done battle with bushfires, the mouse plague, COVID-19, and now floods. "That's why we have moved quickly to approve funding for this project, paving the way for shovels to hit the dirt in February to make it a reality."

