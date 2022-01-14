news, local-news,

It's different, it's country, and it's sure to get your adrenaline pumping. A Young Farmers Challenge is on the program for this year's Gulgong Ag Show, offering 12 to 35-year-olds a chance to put their farming skills to the test. With show societies across the country experiencing a yearly dip in attendance from the younger generation, Gulgong's Hollie Smith, who organised the event, said it's important to try new methods of attraction to ensure the show's survival. "Our show societies all have the same issues. We're trying to find a way to keep our numbers because we're all fading away," she said. "Shows are important to our communities. It's sometimes the way we all get to see each other and meet up with people we may not have seen in months. "Especially with all of this COVID stuff, it's a chance to reunite with each other so it's important we keep the shows going." Offering entertainment outside of the usual show fare whether participating or spectating, the Young Farmers Challenge sees teams of four go head to head in a timed event of farming tasks. "It involves teams who work together to show their knowledge of the agricultural industry," Ms Smith said. "From what I've developed so far, it's a timed event where teams go against each other and compete in a heap of activities such as packing up a swag, setting up an electric fence, carrying a hay barrel and others we set on the day. "We time them on how quickly they can do it and also judge them on how safely they can do these activities. "It's just a chance for the younger people to do something other than rides." Ms Smith encouraged people from all across the region to enter a team. "It doesn't matter if they're from Mudgee or anywhere else, we're happy to have anyone who wants to form a team of four, including one female," she said. To register for the Gulgong Ag Show's Young Farmers Challenge, which will be held on February 19, click here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/ce82ef6e-a852-4184-b9cf-5b709b7cd50b.jpg/r2_359_5565_3502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg