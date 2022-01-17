First Farmers' Markets for 2022 show promise for the rest of the year

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Julie Watt at Mudgee Fine Foods said it was a good start in a traditionally quiet period for Mudgee. "We always say, 'January, they're recovering from Christmas and in February, they're recovering from the credit card bill associated with Christmas.' So, yes, so it was a little on the quiet side, but it was still a good market," Julie said. "The stallholders reported okay to good sales. We're pretty happy with how things are proceeding. And we're looking forward to March when we've got the Makers' Market starting. Julie touched on the growth of the Makers' Markets, with many people taking up or rediscovering hobbies in lockdown and appreciating better what goes into hand-made products. "Even if they're not doing it themselves, they really appreciate what goes into it, and the time and the effort and the uniqueness of the artistic aspect of it," Julie said. "Baby clothes for instance, I mean I could pop across the road and pick up an outfit for next to nothing but you know, the handmade aspect and the uniqueness of the baby clothes - it's just a lot more personal and they have little stories. So I think people have really gone back to appreciating that side of things." Farmers' Market Makers' Market

