Finishing high school, it's a bitter-sweet moment that every teen experiences. Capping off the thirteen-year journey, 2021's Year 12 students will receive their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) at 9am on Thursday, January 20, making or delaying futures. Recently graduated Mudgee High School student, Siobhan Bastow said that while "the ATAR is not something I really concerned myself with", not being able to study on school grounds with face-to-face support from teachers will have an influence on the results. "My prediction is that I'll get in the 40 to 50 marks taking into consideration that we had the HSC pushed back three times as well as going into lockdown," she said. "It was all online which made it difficult to study and get the required help that we students may have needed." Despite securing early entry into Charles Sturt University Bathurst to study a Bachelor of Criminal Justice, Miss Bastow admitted that she barely placed emphasis on her ATAR score. "To me, it's just a number that determined how well I did on those days that I sat the exam," she said. "I guess another reason why I don't mind is because I got accepted into CSU with an early entry which guaranteed me a spot." The aspiring police officer who has her sights set on one day becoming a detective offered future HSC students advice. "Just remember that this doesn't determine your future and that there are multiple ways to get into what you want to do," she said. "Keep studying, don't put it off, it'll help you in the long run. Also, just remember to have fun."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/05b1bcbe-e005-43a3-9f93-3ebc06994b9c.jpg/r0_627_2504_2042_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg