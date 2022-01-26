Former Mudgee officer earns prestigious police medal

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Former Mudgee police officer Detective Senior Sergeant Day has been recognised with the prestigious Australian Police Medal (APM). NSW Police Force Acting Commissioner Karen Webb APM and Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole have congratulated ten NSW Police Force employees who have been recognised for their outstanding service as part of this year's Australia Day Honours. Detective Senior Sergeant Day joined the NSW Police Force in 1987 and was first posted to the Mudgee Police Station performing general duties until 1993 when he transferred to the Nepean/Blue Mountains Special Operations Group and later to the Penrith and Mt Druitt Patrols as a criminal investigator where he was designated as a Detective in 1998. One year later he undertook a range of criminal investigation roles with the then Crime Agencies (State Crime Command) and Counter Terrorism prior to his promotion to the rank of Senior Sergeant in 2006 as the Investigations Manager at the Sydney City Police Area Command. Today, Detective Senior Sergeant Day directs criminal investigations within Sydney City with determination and courage, managing a team of 60 detectives and one of the busiest workloads across the investigative commands. He managed the initial criminal investigation to the Lindt Café siege and stood up and managed the triage centre for evacuated persons. He has managed many significant, complex and high profile investigations within the City of Sydney and is recognised for his professionalism, leadership and mentoring of many junior officers. Acting Commissioner Webb said the awards reflected the dedication of each employee to the NSWPF and the people of NSW. "It is a great honour to recognise the exceptional careers of these employees and pay tribute to their commitment, professionalism and dedication," Acting Commissioner Webb said. "I am proud that these individuals represent the organisation and thank them for their ongoing contribution to policing." Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the 10 recipients exemplified dedication to the force and a strong commitment to community. "Police go above and beyond to serve and protect our community every day and these worthy recipients are shining examples of that," Deputy Premier Toole said. "While they have diverse stories, they share many similar traits including a focus on building relationships with their communities, supporting victims of crime and their families and a commitment to nurturing those same traits in other officers coming through the ranks." All of the NSW Police Force APM recipients are:

