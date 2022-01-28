Kudos for St Matts students after impressive ATAR results

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Around the state, students eagerly waited by their phones or email inboxes for their Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR) results following a tumultuous senior schooling experience punctuated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the Universities Admissions Centre, 17.1 per cent of students received an ATAR of 90.00 or above, 34.2 per cent received an ATAR of at least 80.00 and 50.7 per cent received an ATAR of at least 70.00. The median ATAR was 70.40 this year, slightly higher than in 2020. To achieve a middle ATAR, students generally need to be in the middle of their courses and receive HSC marks between 70 and 80. The median ATAR for females was 71.80, whereas the median ATAR for males was 68.70. A handful of St Matthews Catholic School students were among those who received impressive results. The following three students achieved the highest results with Felix Caspar earned in a 94.45 ATAR score, Adrienne Diplas earned a 93.05 and Lucy Thomas earned 91.4. Angela Myles, Executive Principal at St Matthews said the school is proud of their accomplishments. "We've been very, very blessed this year, the students have done extraordinarily well, very proud of them," she said. "Under the circumstances they've been there, it makes the results even more outstanding than they would normally have been, because they've, their whole senior schooling has been disrupted by the pandemic. "Their HSC exams, were the first experience they have of really sitting in that HSC-style exam. So they're a very resilient bunch of young people." Particular congratulations goes to the following students who made it onto the HSC Merit List with their Band 6 results along with a special mention to Lucinda Lillis who placed 9th in the State in her Mathematics Standard I examination. In addition, these three students earned the three highest ATAR results"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/4daa2703-dfc8-486c-ac0a-9201139630c3.jpeg/r0_654_2448_2037_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg