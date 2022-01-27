newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE experienced, the newcomers and even a Paralympian - competitors from across the Central West converged on Bathurst on Wednesday for the annual Australia Day triathlon. The Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club event, which doubled as the second round of the Central West Inter-Club series, drew strong fields for the grand prix format race. Competitors tackled a 2.5 kilometre run, followed by a 200 metres swim and 16km cycle, before heading back into the pool for another 200m swim. The final leg was a 2.5km run. The short course race, which concluded after the cycle leg, was taken out by Australian Paralympic cyclist and recently crowned Australian Road Race champion David Nicholas. While it was his maiden triathlon, his cycling background served him well. READ MORE: Bathurst's Emily Bennett was the first female finisher in the long course. In the long course event the team of Max Martinez (run legs) and Nick North (swim, cycle) who claimed line honours, with Jack Reen the first individual to finish. The female victory belonged to Hollee Simons, while third and fourth went to Mudgee's Sian and Halle Potter. Second and third men's individuals belonged to Mudgee duo Gareth Fuller (49:46) and Matt Webster (50:06). Mudgee's Hamish Jackson came in fourth. But with the focus on finish lines, not finish times, all those who competed had reason to be proud. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/724af6c1-839e-4d1b-ad17-10dab6838700.JPG/r131_748_3230_2499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg