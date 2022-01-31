newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There's a sense of unfinished business motivating the Western Rams senior squad this year. The men's side produced one of its best Country Championships campaigns last year but a narrow and somewhat contentious loss to Monaro proved costly as not even a convincing win over the Greater Northern Tigers was able to ensure a long-awaited semi-finals appearance. The pain of that is still felt by coach Cameron Greenhalgh and captain Alex Ronayne and it's being used to drive the squad to new heights this year. "There's been a bit of talk about unfinished business in the group chat," Greenhalgh said. "We were that unlucky last year and the playing group was just about to hit its straps. "We got dudded a bit at Monaro in a very close game where we were coming home on top and we won the next game well and the feeling was there that we could have done something special. "There is a bit of burning desire within the group to go that bit better and make the semis and maybe the grand final." READ ALSO: Players who were part of last year's squad were the first Greenhalgh went to when it was confirmed he would stay on as coach. A squad of roughly 24 players is currently in place and it will come together for the first time this Saturday at Dubbo. A trial match with Cessnock, where former Western halfback Harry Siejka now plays, has been organised for the following weekend at Mudgee, before the Rams start their campaign against Monaro again on February 27 at Parkes. As is often the case given the timing of the championships, a number of leading players from around the region are unavailable for selection this year. Wellington and Group 11 captain-coach Justin Toomey-White headlines the unavailable group while Greenhalgh will also be forced into a number of changes given a number of players have also left the region for the season 2022. Jack Kavanagh, Bailey Hartwig, Jeremy Smith, and Toby Westcott all fit into that category and all represented the Rams last season. "We've lost a few which is a bit of a shame but the core is still there," Greenhalgh said. "Obviously it gives someone else the chance to step up and play for Western and maybe go on to higher honours if they play well." Players from Dubbo CYMS are among the newcomers, with leading prop Jarryn Powyer one Greenhalgh is looking forward to working with. The same goes Keelan Bresac, the outside back who enjoyed a stellar first season with Bathurst Panthers last year after making the move from Lithgow, and Macquarie Raiders recruit Josh Merritt. "I'm keen to work with Josh," Greenhalgh said of the mercurial half. "He's someone who can change a game and at that level he could do some damage. If he gets through to the training and trial he's a good chance." Nyngan prop Guy Thompson was another player singled out by Greenhalgh as someone who is "going to play a big part" for Western in 2022 and the same goes for Betts brothers Jake and Jed from Bathurst Panthers. After playing Monaro at Parkes, the Rams will meet the Greater Northern Tigers at Gulgong on March 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/527cbe0f-d62a-402e-94c9-22fde2a2ab73.jpg/r442_140_2345_1215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg