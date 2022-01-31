newsletters, editors-pick-list,

While there are no plans in the "foreseeable future" for a 7-Eleven store to open in Mudgee, all hope is not lost. A post shared on a Mudgee social media group on January 14 detailing an alleged interaction with a 7-Eleven employee who believed the area would host a branch, caused excitement among a collective of residents who shared in a burning desire for a chain to open up locally. Although a 7-Eleven spokesperson confirmed there are currently no "immediate" plans in place, the option is yet to be explored. "We are always exploring options to bring our offer and new job opportunities to communities, particularly in regional NSW," the spokesperson for 7-Eleven said. "However, at this stage we have no plans to establish a store in Mudgee." It was claimed Mudgee would serve as a hub that would "supply" to other stores, including Lithgow. There are currently more than 700 7-Eleven stores across Australia.

