Man airlifted after truck rolls at Mudgee winery

A man is lucky to be alive after the truck he was driving rolled over early on Friday afternoon, 28 January. At around 12.45pm, Paramedics responded to reports a truck had rolled at Logan Wines located on the Castlereagh Highway at Apple Tree Flat, near Mudgee. Three paramedic crews and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter with a critical care doctor and a critical care paramedic on board were dispatched to the scene. On arrival, paramedics assessed and treated a male patient, believed to be in his 50s, who had suffered injuries to his back and shoulder. He was airlifted to Orange Base Hospital in a stable condition. Inspector Lochlan Rush from NSW Ambulance said the man was lucky to avoid any major injuries. "When we arrived on scene the patient was trapped in the driver's seat of the truck. Paramedics were assisted by other emergency service crews to delicately extricate the patient from the vehicle," Inspector Ruhs said. "We worked alongside the aeromedical team to stabilise the patient before airlifting him to Orange Base Hospital. "This patient was lucky to have escaped serious injury as the truck rolled on a steep driveway, thankfully he was wearing a seatbelt at the time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/6a4bd2d4-2ffb-4d8c-b12e-10dcd3ccecc7.jpeg/r3_21_4798_2730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg