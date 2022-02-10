Mudgee's Mudcrabs a dominant force at carnival

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With just one try scored against them all carnival, Mudgee's under 12s girls touch football side, the Mudcrabs, were a force to be reckoned with at the Peter Wilson Memorial Cup at Nelson Bay last weekend, taking out the final after a blistering run up the final. Alongside them were the under 10s and 16s girls sides who made it to the semi and quarter finals respectively and the under 18 boys who pushed their way through to the quarter finals. Coach of the under 12s Mudcrabs, Erin Perini said her side are at the top of their game. Her daughter, Sophie Perini was selected as player of the final. "These girls made the state final a couple of years ago. And I guess Mudgee's always been known as the easier team. So I think we were underestimated a lot by the opposition," Erin said. "I think we only got a couple of training sessions in and we went into lockdown. So then we didn't really resume training until December. And then there was Christmas and New Year. So then we come back in January, and we had a few long training sessions... and it all just come together on the day." Erin started training the girls four years ago in the under 10s side, watching them grow up not only physically, but through their mastery of the game as well. "The growth from when they first started - the fundamental skills that they didn't have to know the technical skills that they had amazing to see," Erin said. During her second year coaching the under 10s side, the girls made it to the state finals. But Erin is modest when asked about her secret to success. "I think it's just the respect that I have for them. And they also have for me, and it meshes. They're a really good group of girls that believe in what you say," Erin said. "And to them, I just make them believe in themselves and believe that they can do it if they try their hardest. And it's that continual belief that you're instilling in them. And now they do believe that they can do it." At the end of February the Mudcrabs will compete in the state cup. "I'm pretty hopeful after the weekend, to be honest," Erin said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/09011d3a-c0c5-405e-8206-07d9551b55b5.jpeg/r0_62_885_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg