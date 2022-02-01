newsletters, editors-pick-list,

At two years old, Morgan Hurrell took her first steps into a dance studio that would set her down a path to becoming a dancer at one of the world's leading contemporary dance companies. With a heart set on dance, a supportive family and inspiring teachers, Morgan was bound for success, never ceasing to further her development. The Mudgee product finished her 17 years with Dance Unlimited in 2019, before moving to Newcastle, after receiving several full-time offers, to commence full-time training at the National College of Dance where she completed a Diploma of Dance. In 2021, Morgan moved to Sydney to join the pre-professional year at the Sydney Dance Company (SDC) and completed an Advanced Diploma of Dance. And, at just 19-years of age, her dream of dancing under the helm of Rafael Bonachela at the Sydney Dance Company came true after she was offered a trainee position for 2022. "The Sydney Dance Company is one of, if not the leading contemporary dance company in the world, so to say I'm thrilled to be part of SDC is an understatement," she said. "Beginning my career with this opportunity will only allow me to grow and expand myself as a dancer, and I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity. "It's an opportunity to immerse myself in the company scene, and continue working among the leading contemporary choreographers and companies in Australia." Much to Morgan's credit, she has already been "fortunate" enough to perform in SDC works, including her first onstage performance with the company in Jacopo Grabar's work, Stereotipo, for New Breed 2021. Morgan also performed in Decadance by Ohad Naharin for Sydney Festival 2022 at the Sydney Opera House's The Drama Theatre in January 2022. "They are unforgettable pieces and a great way to start off with SDC," Morgan said. Already living her dream, Morgan expressed her hope to continue her time at the SDC for "many years to come", and advised aspiring athletes of any code to strive for the stars. "With any sport it takes so much commitment and sacrifice, and generally, the whole family is part of the journey. It can be really tough at times, but it's so worth it," she said. "It doesn't happen overnight, but don't ever put aside your goals and dreams." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/5a838071-3b50-48d4-84e7-97c8e72562ca.png/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg