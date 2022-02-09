newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Three of Mudgee's best young netballers are set to take an important step on their representative journey, being named in the Western Region Academy of Sport's 2022 Netball program. Jorja Bennetts, Rachel Marshall and Zara Savage were full of enthusiasm when they assembled for the first time this season for a two-day camp at Bathurst Indoor Stadium on February 5 and 6. After taking part in a series of fitness tests, as well as being put through their paces on the court and working through the fundamentals of the sport, the trio also participated in a range of activities to improve communication, build relationships, and established stronger bonds among the players. The Academy's netball program aligns with the Netball NSW Athlete Pathway Framework and features on court skills training, fitness, and athlete education. It also plays a vital role in identifying, monitoring, and developing the skills of young netballers. Heading up this year's program is long-time servant of the sport, Dubbo's Linda Macleod, who has been part of the Academy netball program for more than 10 years. Also returning this season is major sponsor, Greater Bank, who recently extended its support of the WRAS Netball program for a further three years after initially signing on in 2019. The squad will come together regularly over the coming months for training camps in Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange, before representing WRAS at the 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games in Wagga Wagga from April 8 to 10. They will also travel to Port Macquarie in September where they will compete against 10 other Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) from across the state in the Greater Bank Academy Challenge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

