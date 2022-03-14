newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Expressions of interest are being sought for the lease of two historic cottages set in the gold-rush era Hill End Historic Site. Haefligers Cottage and Murrays Cottage are unique heritage buildings that have hosted renowned Australian artists including Donald Friend, Margaret Olley and Russell Drysdale. Both cottages were purchased by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) in the 1980s as part of a conservation program. NPWS Acting Director Visitor Engagement and Revenue Andrew Thornton said the cottages had previously housed artist-in-residence programs. "Artists were drawn to Hill End after World War II. They were attracted by the township and the landscape," he said. "Hill End flourished during the 1870s gold rush but when the gold ran out, so did much of the population and the legacy we have today is a rare collection of historic colonial buildings. "The site is now managed by the NPWS and offers an opportunity to step back in time and experience a 19th century gold mining township." Hill End Historic Site has 66 heritage structures still standing and is listed on the State Heritage Register. Experienced operators are invited to submit business proposals that are consistent with the environmental, cultural and heritage values of the cottages and Hill End Historic Site. Uses for the cottages could include creative residency programs or short stay accommodation. "Hill End is a historically significant site, offering interesting experiences such as gold panning, camping and heritage accommodation," Mr Thornton said. "It is important to ensure the site is protected and conserved to safeguard its valuable history. "NPWS will consider proposals for the lease of one or both cottages. The successful applicant will be required to have the capacity to conserve and maintain these heritage cottages in collaboration with NPWS." Submissions close 10am Monday, May 2, 2022. More information can be found on the NSW eTendering website at tenders.nsw.gov.au.

