Man faces court over Gulgong shootings

A man has faced court over his alleged involvement in the shooting of a man in Gulgong last week. According to police, at about 9.45pm on Thursday, 10 March, officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to a property at Wonga Roo Road, Bungaba, about 26km north of Gulgong, responding to reports of a shooting. They found a 39-year-old man inside the home with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital and is currently in a stable condition. A crime scene was established, and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additionally, at about 6.30am on Friday, 11 March, police responded to reports of gunshots fired into a business on Mayne Street, Gulgong. Police arrived a short time later and spoke to a man, who produced a knife. Officers deployed a taser and the 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Mudgee Hospital for assessment. He was later transferred to Mudgee Police Station and charged with the following; The man appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, 12 March, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Wednesday 23 March 2022.

