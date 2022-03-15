newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After four consecutive wins, the Midwest Brumbies under 17s squad have said goodbye to their doubts and hello to the semi-finals. The Brumbies are slated to face off against the Orange Vipers in Sunday's Western Women's Rugby League Competition semi-final, a pairing that has delighted the Mudgee contingent who took down their Orange opponents 24-18 on March 12. "Playing them last week was going to be one of the big tests for the year because we know how strong they are, and for the girls to pull through the way they did...Their confidence is up having come from behind, they weathered the storm," Midwest Brumbies under 17s coach, Guy Pascoe said. The under 17s have had their work cut out for them since the beginning of the season, with the team's makeup inclusive of girls with varying degrees of skill and difference in age. However, all appears to have been sorted with Pascoe admitting he is continuously impressed and humbled by his team's results, synergy and passion. "I knew I had a good team right from the start, it was just a matter of getting them to gel and get that team spirit, which they've done," he said. "The first game against Woodbridge, we actually got held up and beat pretty convincingly that day. It didn't really put the girls off and it certainly didn't put me off, it was just that we made a lot of errors on the day and the girls were quite nervous. "Since then, they've gone strength to strength and their teamwork and spirit has really shone through in training. They've trained the house down." Pascoe is confident the Mudgee girls can get the job done, especially having taken last weekend's honours, and added should his team come out on top and book a grand final ticket, "it would mean the world". "I think they'll come out at 100 miles an hour and try to put it over the girls, but we know what we're capable of. As long as we control the ball and don't get caught up in any niggle, I think we'll get the job done," he said. "It'd be huge to get to the grand finals because since the women's competition came together, the group of older girls have never won a game. For them to win four games straight and then have a crack at the semi-finals, it means the world to them and you can see it. "It's very rewarding to see how far they've come and the way they have each others backs. They really want to do it for each other." The under 17s Midwest Brumbies will face the Orange Vipers on Sunday, March 20 at Oberon with an 11.50am kick-off. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/63b0c832-72f5-4514-829a-52390bfb807b.JPG/r418_889_5227_3606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg