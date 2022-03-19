newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Central Coast Mariners had reason to head into Saturday's Isuzu Ute A-League round 19 fixture full of confidence, gaining the points needed to advance on the men's ladder. Central Coast were the stronger side from the beginning, capitalising on their 60 per cent of possession during the first half, which led to multiple attempts at goal from Jason Cummings, in particular. A perfect play from Jacob Farrell and then Cummings set up the first goal of the match and fourth goal of the season for Marcus Urena who found the net at 27 minutes in. A floury of fouls in the first 45 minutes spoke to the hunger from both sides to get the job done, but despite an encouraging performance, the Mariners entered the half-time break with their heads hanging in disappointment after conceding a goal from Macarthur's Adrian Mariappa to bring the score to 1-all. Spirits for the yellow and navy picked up four minutes after returning from the break with Matt Hatch scoring the second goal of the match for the Mariners, and second in his A-League career, to bring it to 2-all. The Mariners' fast pace caused difficulty for Macarthur who failed to deflect a third goal, with honours to Noah Smith (3-1). Following video confirmation, Urena shared in celebration with fans after scoring his second goal of the game. It was soon matched by efforts from Macarthur's Lachlan Rose who scored to close out the March 19 fixture, 4-2.

