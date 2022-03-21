newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Yellow and navy were undoubtedly the colours of March 19, after hundreds welcomed the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur Bulls FC to Glen Willow Stadium. The men's round 19 Isuzu Ute A-League fixture put the crowd on the edges of their seats, as the Mariners ran rampant to claim a 4-2 victory. The Mudgee Guardian's photographer, Simone Kurtz, was there on game day capturing the joy from visitors and locals who filled the complex.

