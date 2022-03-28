Need for speed: Ex-Ukrainian military fighter temporarily calls Mudgee home and you can fly in it

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Local aviation fans were abuzz on Saturday when a fighter jet was seen landing at Mudgee airport. The aircraft in question, an ex Ukraine military jet, the L-39 Albatros fighter is currently hangared in Mudgee while its home base is undergoing runway upgrades. The jet is owned by joy flight company Jet Ride Australia. Jet Ride is no stranger to Mudgee, having attended a number of Mudgee airshows in the past. The man in the cockpit, Mark Pracy said they're quite enjoying being based in Mudgee temporarily. The L-39 fighter has been in operation for 15 years and Mark knows the ropes, spending time as a professional low level airshow pilot. Mark is also the only certified Australian pilot to race the L-39 Albatros having competed in races held in the Nevada Desert in the United States. "We've got approval to operate for a couple of months [in Mudgee] on a temporary basis. And we'll see how it goes..." he said. "It's always good to go somewhere and offer something completely different. "We've got dates set and of course the Hunter Valley is not going to be an option for people because it's - we're just got to take them out to Mudgee. They'll make their way out to Mudgee and stay in Mudgee and take the ride. So it's really a good tourist magnet." While the visit is only for a few months. Mark left the door open for a possible Mudgee expansion. "The problem is all our infrastructure is in the Hunter Valley. But, you know, anything can happen," he said. "Who knows what the future can hold? I don't know. It depends if the community like it. If they want it, well, that's a good thing. If they don't like it. Well it goes back home." Flights can be booked at the Jetride website.

