Mudgee a Sea Eagles town as tourism continues to thrive in the region

It seems like as one major event in the Mudgee region ends another is on the horizon. Coming off a downer of a weekend with the Sunset Sounds concert being cancelled two days out from its Saturday debut last week, punters are looking for redemption in Mudgee this weekend. It's a double-whammy of footy and fillies with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles taking on the Canberra Raiders at Glen Willow on Saturday night backed up with 'Manly to Mudgee Race Meeting' at the Mudgee Racecourse on Sunday. The Eagles clash with the Raiders is the second time the maroon jerseys will grace the Glen Willow green. Manly defeated the Titans in Mudgee 36-0 last year and they're angling for another Mid-Western win. Local die-hard Manly fan Peter Vanags predicted a 10-point win for the Eagles on Saturday. Mayor Des Kennedy said weekends like this are more than the sum of their parts. "I am thrilled to welcome back the Manly team and staff after a hugely successful partnership with Council last year. The community has welcomed the club with open arms and I hope this is the start of an enduring friendship," Cr Kennedy said. "Aside from the social benefits, an NRL game, on average, returns around $1.5 million into the local economy through spend at cafes, restaurants, retailers and accommodation providers. This is why Council works so hard to secure major events like this, the benefits are significant for the entire region. "This weekend will be packed with entertainment with the NRL on Saturday evening followed by the Mudgee Races on Sunday and I'd encourage everyone to get out and enjoy themselves." Certainly, this weekend is another feather in the cap for Mudgee with tourists flocking to the area in search of a good time. The region again enjoyed the spoils of a successful tourist year with Mudgee Region Tourism winning bronze in the Tourism Marketing and Campaigns category for its 'Feel the Love' campaign and luxury accommodation provider Sierra Escape won silver in their category at the the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards on March 18. "It's absolutely something that we're proud of as a very small team, we are only an organisation of nine employees. To be consistently recognised at a not only state but national level, it is such an incredible effort for the region," Leianne Murphy, Acting CEO of Mudgee Region Tourism (MRT) said. Leianne has acted as interim CEO for MRT since the departure of its former CEO after three months in the job. Leianne left MRT in December 2021 after nine years before coming back to take over the role while recruitment takes place for a new leader. Leianne said the last couple of months has been a great experience for her and her hard-working team. "It's been amazing, the last few weeks in particular... we were recognised as an award-winning organisation through the New South Wales tourism awards, and the Australian tourism awards," she said. "To know that Mudgee Region Tourism is still top of mind and to know that our region and our partners are still performing at their best absolutely makes what we do at Mudgee Region Tourism such a joy and delight to be able to deliver exceptional service. "We celebrated our 20 years of incorporation just last year. That's a big coup for the organisation in particular... "To know that we've absolutely got the foundations right and know that we've got the support of local business and also that Mid-Western Regional Council definitely has confidence in what we do is what makes us achieve at this level." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

