newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"To represent my country...that's when I'll know I've done it." Ever since she was nine-years-old, competing at the highest level in rugby league has been at the front of Jasmine Lane's mind. It all began when the Gulgong native signed for the under 9s Terriers, it was a club she remained loyal to up until she turned 12 when she "had to stop playing with the boys". Lane took up league tag while she waited with the hope that a local women's rugby league team would formulate, and within a year, one did, the Midwest Brumbies. Throughout her handful of years in the women's league scene, the 17-year-old has made an impression on many, having been named in the Far West Academy of Sport's women's league side for three years, selected in the under 16s female Western side, and more recently, named best and fairest in the Western Women's Rugby League under 17s competition. Lane's talent has been appreciated beyond the Western region, having been asked to return this year to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' summer development squad after making an impression during her 2021/2022 stint with the club. "Coming from such a small place, to be recognised and accepted means a lot. Knowing I can take my future career to the next step, knowing I have those connections down there to go further," Lane said. "Being in a country area, it's hard to tell sometimes what your skills are like in a small comp. Being able to see her skills and knowing that it's not just the fact she's in a small comp that she stands out, but that she stands out against her Sydney rivals as well," Jasmine's mother, Kathryn Lane, said. To have a daughter with such drive and determination has Ms Lane bursting at the seams with pride as she watches Jasmine continually strive towards her goal of becoming a Jillaroo. "I'm just so proud of her. She's wanted to play for Australia ever since she was nine-years-old, she made that goal for herself," Ms Lane said. "To see her persevere and take every opportunity that's been presented to her...she's had to work hard to get into those positions, but she's never given up, she's never let any challenges overcome her. "She's always given it her best and had that goal at the top of her mind, it makes you really proud that she's following her dream." For Jasmine, who encouraged other girls to sign up, rugby league is all about the friends and "putting those big hits on", it's two aspects of the sport that have kept her wanting more through the years. "I just love making new friends, I've found some of my best mates through rugby league. I love the contact too, I love putting those big hits on, and I love my team," she said. "Do it, sign up, go to a training session. Make some new friends, don't be afraid. You meet so many good people, even if it is just a one off. You might be surprised at just how much you enjoy it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/4804e6ef-d818-47d8-bebe-a19ac8afeebb.JPG/r1717_1095_4076_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg