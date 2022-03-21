newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After a triumphant stint, the Midwest Brumbies have bowed out of the Western Women's Rugby League under 17s competition, suffering a defeat to the Orange Vipers. Heading into Sunday's semi-finals match in Oberon, the Mudgee side were confident having vanquished the Vipers the weekend prior, but with an unmatched pace, the Orange side slid away to a 30-14 victory. Embodying the skills required to trot away with the win, Brumbies coach Guy Pascoe said the loss is a blow to the side. "The girls were fairly nervous before the game and it didn't play out well for us. We started very slow on the day, they just couldn't match the intensity that the Vipers came out with and consequently, they shot away to an early 16-nil lead and we just couldn't recover," he said. "They were still very positive at half-time, we just sat down and talked about where we thought we went wrong. I let them explain to me first what their thoughts were and they told me exactly what I wanted to hear. "They all knew where they were going wrong so we did turn it around in the second half but the damage was already done. "We definitely didn't play to our potential or ability on the day but I'm still very proud of the team as a whole with how far they've come." The five week stint has given the under 17s a chance to harness their skills in preparation for the extended Western Women's competition that is expected to commence in September/October. "The girls are really looking forward to that. And of course we are going to bump up our recruitment process for all of our teams too so we're looking forward to having a full complement of teams and players," Pascoe said.

