Families and friends of Cudgegong Valley Public School students were hopping with joy on Thursday, April 7 after seeing the Easter hat parade in person for the first time in two years. Due to COVID-19, parents were unable to attend last year's Easter festivities, with many opting to view the parade via Zoom. The Easter hat parade's popularity was restored on Thursday, with the school's covered outdoor learning area blanketed by proud families and friends. The downpour of rain did little to damped the Easter spirit on the day.

