Member for Calare Andrew Gee has welcomed the end of what has been weeks of "much speculation" with the announcement of the Federal Election next month. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday made his way from Sydney to Canberra to meet with the Governor General David Hurley to call an election for May 21. Mr Gee says he's pleased the date has been confirmed, giving candidates a goal to work towards over the next six weeks. "Democracy is all about the battle of ideas and May 21 will be a day to celebrate our democracy," he said. "We often take our freedoms for granted but you only have to look at the tragic events in Ukraine to see how quickly freedom can be trampled on. "I'm looking forward to a good contest both nationally and locally." Independent candidate Kate Hook says the May 21 date is one "we've been waiting for". "I'm thrilled to nominate as an independent candidate for Calare. I've been listening to communities in Calare for more than 18 years, and I've been inspired to stand because they have been poorly represented by a party system that is captured by big business, ignores evidence and is not embracing our biggest economic opportunities or seriously addressing our greatest challenges. The people of Calare deserve a better deal," Ms Hook said on Sunday. She believes Calare will be better served by an independent. "We know what independent representation can do in Calare because we have the glowing example of the wonderful Peter Andren, who championed participation by the people and transparency in the actions of their elected representatives and won four successive elections," she added. So far, along with Mr Gee and Ms Hook, there are three other candidates in the running for the seat of Calare. One Nation has nominated Stacey Whittaker, the United Australia Party will have Adam Jannis as its candidate and the Greens have put forward Kay Nankervis, and the latter says the Greens will get the best deal for the Central West on housing, health and aged care, this election needs to be fought on climate for the future of the planet. "The only hope for keeping global warming to less than two degrees this century is to show this Morrison government the door on that Saturday in May when we mark our ballot papers. Plus, we must give the Greens the balance of power in the new parliament," Ms Nankervis said.

