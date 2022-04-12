newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Another competition, another set of impressive results for two Mudgee athletes. Mollie Blackman and Alesha Bennetts are flying high off the back of their recent success at the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships. Alesha Bennetts posted world qualifying times for the under 20s in both the 400m hurdles (60.67) and 400m run (54.83) to claim two gold medals in the under 18s events. While she won't be off to Columbia this year for worlds having not been nominated, Bennetts' 'fulfillment' comes from hard work paying off and achieving personal bests. "Winning at the championships was one thing but to run massive personal bests under pressure was another. The outcome of my races was very fulfilling and it's nice to know that all my hard work and preparation came together at the championships," she said. "I've trained hard over the past four to five months after coming back from injury, so to be able to put it all together when it counts the most was really pleasing. "I can't say that I have a career in athletics just yet but my times from both the 400m and 400m hurdles achieved the world under 20 qualifying standards. My results from the championships contribute to my possible selection in the Australian team to compete at the Oceania event later this year." As for Blackman, who also achieved a personal best, reaching 46.27m in the under 16s women's hammer throw to take silver, it was an "ecstatic" feeling. "All the technical aspects for the hammer throw came together, I feel that is how I achieved my result. I was happy with every throw because they were all over 40m. I am amazed," she said. "I was astonished with my last throw of 46.27. As soon as I let the hammer go, I knew it would be big. "Before the championships, I was training five times a week, and I had increased my weight program. I was throwing four times a week, and doing sprint training at least three times a week." Blackman now waits to see if she's been selected for the Oceania Championships' Australian team who will compete in Mackay in June. "I'm having a little break from the season and will reassess my goals for next season as soon as I get back into training," she said. As for Bennett, she reflects on her time competing in juniors as the chapter comes to a close. "Over the past two years I was unable to compete at the championships due to COVID cancellations and then an injury, so it was a great feeling to be back racing and to finish juniors one a high was pretty special," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

