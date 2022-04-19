Corey WIlson named winner and King of the Ring at Blacktown Boxing Competition

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On Friday, April 8 till Sunday, April 10, the Kandos/Rylstone Amateur Boxing Club had four boxers compete at the Blacktown PCYC King Of The Ring (KOTR) tournament. First up was Thomas Large, having his first fight in almost four years. Large competed in the 75 kilogram division and 0-3 fights category, drawing a boxer named James Cleary (Training Grounds Gym), known as "The Ghost" for his extremely white beard, hair and complexion. Large out boxed Cleary to a unanimous points decision advancing to the next round. Next, Large boxed Jay Butler (Fightsmith - ACT) and after a very good fight Large was beaten on points. Next was Mitchell Large, having his first fight ever in the 80 kilogram division and 0-3 fights category. His opponent was Alexander Mille (Tszyu Academy) with Large winning the fight in a unanimous points decision, putting the count on Mille twice and advancing to the finals. Then Kynan Murray boxed in the 75 kilogram and 4-8 fights division. He drew boxer Brok Pardey from Woolloomooloo PCYC, with Murray boxing the best he ever has. With only seconds to go in the round, Murray was caught with a good body shot and was unable to continue. Next was Corey Wilson competing also in the 80 kilogram 0-3 fights category. He drew boxer Jim Nguyen (StandUp Boxing Club) who withdrew from the competition, awarding Wilson the win by walkover. With both Wilson and Large winning their initial bouts in the 80 kilogram 0-3 fights category, it was Mitchell versus Corey in the final; two boys from the same club fighting each other for the King Of The Ring honours. READ MORE: With Large winning the first round, Wilson dug deep to win the two remaining rounds, putting an 8-count on Large in the Third. Wilson was named winner and King Of The Ring with both boxers showing great respect to each other. In all it was a great result for our local boxers with a good and safe weekend had by all.

