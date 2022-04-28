newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The final countdown has began for 2,000 cyclists as they gear up to put themselves at the mercy of the second Mudgee Classic. Riders from all across the country will descend on Mudgee this Saturday (May 1) to take part in either of the four courses on offer. According to Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres, the Mudgee Classic is an important event for the region's economy. "It has been a really challenging time for regional NSW, so I am delighted to see so many people heading to the Mid West to take part in the Mudgee Classic which will make a significant contribution to the local visitor economy," Mr Ayres said. "Riders and spectators are going to enjoy some of the most stunning scenery in NSW and excellent tourism and hospitality offerings." Off the back of a "very successful" delayed debut in 2021, Mudgee Classic founder James Yaffa said organisers and riders alike are thrilled to be returning. "Rider feedback confirmed just how special this place is and how it offers some of the state's best all-round cycling," he said. "The Mid-Western Regional Council and mayor Des Kennedy have expressed how happy they are to have us all back and we thank the council for their ongoing support. "We also thank the many local businesses who are right behind the event and warmly welcoming us to town. "Mudgee is an incredible region with so much to offer - from the many cafes and sensational dining to iconic bush landscapes and rich Australian history."

