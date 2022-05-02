Kandos man a millionaire after shocking Keno win

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Kandos man won more than $1.4 million playing KENO at his local club last week playing the same numbers he's used for years. Initially the man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, mistook his winnings to be just $1,400, only to realise he'd in fact won $1,471,830.80. "I've been playing the same numbers on Keno for years. I picked them a while ago and have just stuck with them ever since," he said. "I put the numbers on, and I saw the draw flash up on the screen. At first, I thought I saw $1,400 on the screen. But then someone said the 10 Spot had gone off. That's when I realised I hadn't won $1,400, but $1.4 million!" The winning entry, that was purchased at the Kandos Returned Services Community Club, sent witnesses into a frenzy. "The atmosphere was unbelievable when the win happened. Everyone was so excited," Kandos Returned Services Community Club manager, Marsha Hundy said. "We just can't believe that our small club has sold this major winning ticket! The last time we sold a big Keno win was a $9,000 prize about five years ago." The Kandos man has no plans on how he'll spend the money, just that "it will certainly make life a bit easier". "It's hard to say what I'll do at this stage. I don't want to rush into anything," he said. "I'll certainly treat myself." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/57f9effe-09c4-4b8e-a618-aa3498dcb7b1.jpeg/r0_279_4176_2638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg