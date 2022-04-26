newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A former Australia Post worker busted drink-driving in Mudgee was so intoxicated behind the wheel police described her as "incoherent" when they pulled her over, a court has heard. According to documents tendered to Mudgee Local Court, police said they saw Vanessa Toby driving along Denison Street in Mudgee at 2.10am on February 13 this year when she drove straight through a stop sign at the Douro Street intersection. Police pulled the car over and approached the 48-year-old who appeared sluggish as she opened the driver's door instead of putting the window down. The Mudgee resident was incoherent during interactions and struggled to find her licence despite it being clearly visible to police, the court heard. Toby was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station after recording a positive roadside alcohol test. After receiving help to get in and out of the police vehicle, Toby was subjected to a second breath test. She blew a reading of 0.169, prompting her to respond with "oh f--k, what a f--k up. I need my licence for work". Toby was charged with high-range drink-driving, to which she pleaded guilty in court on April 6. During a sentencing hearing, Magistrate David Day said it was clear Toby was "worse for wear" at the time. "It's not a good idea to run a stop sign...and you can't avoid conviction with a reading like that," Magistrate Day said. Toby was sentenced to an 18-month community correction order and disqualified from driving for five months. At the end of the disqualification period, Toby must also have an alcohol interlock device installed in her car for two years.

